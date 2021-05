Brown went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Brown finally broke the ice for the Athletics with his sixth-inning RBI double, marking his first time plating a run since April 23. The 28-year-old continues to see semi-regular playing time and is now slashing a serviceable .244/.306/.489 across 49 plate appearances, a line partly comprised of five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs) and seven RBI.