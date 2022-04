Brown went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Orioles.

The double marks Brown's lone extra-base hit in the Athletics' last eight games, but the 29-year-old doesn't look to be at any major risk of losing out on playing time against either right- or left-handed pitching. He's started in all but two of Oakland's 12 games on the campaign.