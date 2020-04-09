Brown hit .343 (12-for-35) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBI, one walk and seven runs across 15 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.

With the likelihood big-league rosters are expanded up to 29 players, Brown's chances of opening the delayed regular season with the Athletics appear particularly strong. In addition to his highly impressive spring, the 27-year-old was similarly successful at the plate in three different minor-league levels over the prior three seasons. He then held his own over his first 26 big-league games in 2019, posting a .293/.361/.453 line in 83 plate appearances. Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports Brown has been staying shape in his home state of Oregon during the current layoff, working out with some equipment he borrowed from the gym he regularly utilizes and also hitting on a daily basis. Brown could fill in at both corner outfield spots and first base in 2020.