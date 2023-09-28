Brown was removed from the Athletics' game against Minnesota on Thursday due to left oblique soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics haven't yet indicated how severe Brown's injury is, but with just three games left in the season, the 31-year-old will need to make a quick recovery in order to play again in 2023. Brown had gone 4-for-15 with a homer and three RBI across his last five games entering Thursday.