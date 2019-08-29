Athletics' Seth Brown: Fourth straight start
Brown will start in left field and bat fifth Thursday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The left-handed slugger will remain in the lineup for a fourth consecutive game, with his inclusion in the starting nine Tuesday against a southpaw pitcher (Mike Montgomery) particularly noteworthy. Brown has gotten off to a modest start to his MLB career with three hits in 14 at-bats, but it appears he'll be in store for a full-time role in the Oakland outfield at least until Ramon Laureano (lower leg) or Stephen Piscotty (ankle) returns from the injured list.
