Brown went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Brown was one of the few Athletics hitters to make a somewhat of an impact Monday, recording his first steal of the season in the process. The 29-year-old has now reached safely in five of the last six games, but he's still carrying an unsightly .188/.267/.333 slash line across 75 plate appearances.