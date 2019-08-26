The Athletics plan to select Brown's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Monday's game against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Stephen Piscotty (ankle) landing on the injured list, Brown will move up to the big leagues and provide the Athletics with some reinforcement in the corner outfield. As a 27-year-old who has yet to debut in the majors, Brown isn't a prospect of much repute, but his .297/.352/.634 slash line and 37 home runs at Triple-A this season are eye-popping nonetheless. As a left-handed hitter, Brown could be given a look in the strong side of a platoon in right field with Chad Pinder.