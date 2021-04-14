Brown went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
After failing to clear the fence in his first 101 big-league plate appearances, Brown has now left the yard in each of his last two starts. The 28-year-old has only one other hit besides the homers, however, leaving his average and on-base percentage at .167 and .250 over his first 20 plate appearances of the season.
