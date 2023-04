Brown is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

An Athletics lineup that can ill afford to lose anyone will be without one of their few viable bats for at least a month. With Brown on the shelf for a while, Oakland appears poised to roll with a platoon of Conner Capel and Brent Rooker in left field.