Brown went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Brown launched a two-run shot off Dylan Bundy in the second to give the Athletics an early 3-0 lead just two batters after Matt Olson took him deep to start off the inning. It was the 28-year-old Brown's third homer in his last three games which has also amounted to five RBI over that span. Overall, Brown is slashing just .222/.293/.522 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored.