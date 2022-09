Brown went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and three total runs during Sunday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

Brown crossed the plate for the Athletics' first run of the game after singling in the top of the second inning Sunday, and he gave the team some insurance with his pair of solo shots in the sixth and eighth innings. The 30-year-old has three multi-hit performances over his last seven games, and he's hit .360 with two homers, a double, five runs and three RBI over that stretch.