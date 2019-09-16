Brown went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and another two-bagger in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Brown has made a mockery of big-league pitching since his late-August promotion, as he's now slashing .385/.439/.596 across his first 57 big-league plate appearances. The 27-year-old has yet to leave the yard, but that's about the only blemish on his Athletics tenure thus far. Otherwise, Brown has nine extra-base hits (seven doubles, two triples) and has reached safely on 24 occasions overall, an extension of the success he enjoyed at Triple-A Las Vegas this past minor-league campaign (.297/.352/.634 over 500 plate appearances). Manager Bob Melvin has mostly steered the lefty-hitting rookie clear of same-handed matchups thus far, but Brown's blistering hot hitting and solid .262/.347/.542 line in 107 at-bats against southpaws at Triple-A this season could potentially open up a start or two versus a left-hander over the final two weeks of the campaign.