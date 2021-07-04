Brown went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs in a 7-6 victory against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Brown made his mark early and often in the win. In the second inning, he tripled home Oakland's first run. Brown doubled in another run in the eighth before singling home the first of three Oakland runs in the decisive 12th frame. The multi-hit effort was Brown's first since May 26. He entered Saturday's contest having gone 5-for-54 (.094 average) over his past 24 games.