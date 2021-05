Brown went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's win over the Rays.

Brown launched a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow in the first inning, and he's now gone deep five times in 2021. The outfielder now has back-to-back multi-hit performances while homering in two games in a row, but it's worth noting he only has six hits in his last 10 games (20 at-bats).