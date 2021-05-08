Brown went 2-for-2 with a home run and two total RBI in a win over Tampa Bay on Friday.

Brown didn't start the contest but ended up plating both of Oakland's runs. He came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and put the Athletics on the board with a run-scoring single, then stuck around and smashed a game-winning homer to right field in the ninth. The long ball was his fourth of the season and first in his past 13 games. Brown is slashing .255/.309/.529 overall across 55 plate appearances.