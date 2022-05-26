Brown went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

The 29-year-old did a little bit of everything in the victory, taking Robbie Ray deep in the fourth inning for his fifth homer of the season before swiping his fourth bag of the year later in the game. Brown is red hot right now, batting .379 (11-for-29) over the last nine games with seven extra-base hits including two long balls plus two steals, five RBI and six runs, but making consistent contact remains an issue for him -- the surge has lifted his slash line on the season to only .208/.273/.415.