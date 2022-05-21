Brown went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in a 4-2 win over the Angels on Friday.

Brown singled and stole second in the first inning and gave Oakland the lead with a two run-shot to right in the fifth. The 29-year-old has now recorded two hits with one going for extra bases in three straight games while all three of his steals have come in May. Brown continues to display a knack for extra base hits with his .188 isolated power ranking 53rd and a career mark of .228 would rank 74th in MLB history if he had enough games to qualify.