Brown is hitting .375 (9-for-24) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBI, one walk and five runs over his first 10 Cactus League games.

Brown terrorized opposing arms with Triple-A Las Vegas in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League last season, generating an impressive .986 OPS while slugging a whopping 72 extra-base hits (29 doubles, six triples, 37 home runs). He then helped dispel the notion that he was simply a product of the system by holding his own against big-league arms in his first majors cup of coffee late in the season, slashing .293/.361/.453 across 83 plate appearances. His work this spring has included a four-hitting streak, a grand slam against the Royals on Sunday, and an extra-base hit in half of his 10 games. Essentially, Brown is making a strong case for the Opening Day roster, and his ability to fill in at first base and both corner outfield spots certainly helps his cause as well.