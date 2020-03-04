Play

Brown is hitting .375 (9-for-24) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBI, one walk and five runs over his first 10 Cactus League games.

Brown terrorized opposing arms with Triple-A Las Vegas in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League last season, generating an impressive .986 OPS while slugging a whopping 72 extra-base hits (29 doubles, six triples, 37 home runs). He then helped dispel the notion that he was simply a product of the system by holding his own against big-league arms in his first majors cup of coffee late in the season, slashing .293/.361/.453 across 83 plate appearances. His work this spring has included a four-hitting streak, a grand slam against the Royals on Sunday, and an extra-base hit in half of his 10 games. Essentially, Brown is making a strong case for the Opening Day roster, and his ability to fill in at first base and both corner outfield spots certainly helps his cause as well.

More News
Our Latest Stories