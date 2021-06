Brown is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brown has served as Oakland's primary right fielder against right-handed starters for the majority of the season, but he'll sit Friday's series opener against righty Jameson Taillon. With Ramon Laureano back from a hip injury and Tony Kemp trending toward an everyday role, Brown is likely to see a drop-off in starts going forward.