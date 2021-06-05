site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-seth-brown-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brown isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Brown will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Stephen Piscotty will take over in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read