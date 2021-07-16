site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 16, 2021
6:09 pm ET 1 min read
Brown isn't in the lineup Friday against Cleveland.
Even with right-hander Eli Morgan starting for Cleveland, Brown will retreat to the bench for the
Athletics' first game after the All-Star break. Stephen Piscotty will start in right field and bat eighth. More News
