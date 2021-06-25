Brown is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Giants.
Brown has previously served as the team's primary right fielder against right-handers, but he'll take a seat against Johnny Cueto on Friday. With just five hits in his last 48 at-bats, Brown has seen less consistent playing time of late. Skye Bolt will start in right field and bat eighth Friday.
