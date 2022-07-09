site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-seth-brown-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros.
Brown started in the last two games and went 1-for-8 with a strikeout. Christian Bethancourt will take over at first base and bat cleanup Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read