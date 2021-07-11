Brown is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Brown has had two hits in only 14 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season, so he sits with southpaw Kolby Allard starting for Texas. Unless he appears as a pinch-hitter, the outfielder will take a .192 average and 10 home runs into the All-Star break. Stephen Piscotty is starting in right field and batting seventh Sunday.