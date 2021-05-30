site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brown is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown is 2-for-16 over the past five games and will head to the bench Sunday. Stephen Piscotty will start in right field in the series finale for Oakland.
