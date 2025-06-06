The Athletics selected Brown's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Since being pushed off the Athletics' 40-man roster two weeks ago, Brown has slashed an incredible .500/.512/1.071 with seven homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored across 43 plate appearances at Las Vegas. Eager to capitalize on his hot bat, the Athletics will bring him back onto their big-league roster to replace Drew Avans, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move.