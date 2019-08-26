Athletics' Seth Brown: Officially promoted
Brown had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Brown will join the big-league club ahead of Monday's series opener against Kansas City to provide the Athletics with some outfield depth while Stephen Piscotty -- who was sent to the IL in a corresponding move -- tends to an ankle injury. While the 27-year-old has yet to debut in the majors, he's compiled an impressive .297/.352/.634 slash line with 37 home runs at Triple-A this season. To free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Brown, Nick Martini was designated for assignment.
