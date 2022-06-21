site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Brown will sit against Seattle southpaw Marco Gonzales on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown started against the last two lefties the Athletics faced but will be on the bench this time around. Christian Bethancourt will take over at first base.
