Brown is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old will sit for the second time in the past three games, this time with right-hander Josh Winder on the mound for Minnesota. Brown is 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts over his past seven games. Sheldon Neuse will shift to first base while Jed Lowrie serves as the designated hitter.