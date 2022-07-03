site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-seth-brown-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Seth Brown: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The lefty-hitting Brown will bow out of the starting nine with southpaw Robbie Ray on the bump for Seattle. Christian Bethancourt will pick up a start at first base in place of Brown.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read