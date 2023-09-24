Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez is taking the mound for Detroit, so it's not a surprise Brown will open Sunday's contest on the bench. Brent Rookier will man right field while Shea Langeliers rests his legs as Oakland's designated hitter.
