Brown is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After sitting against the right-handed Shohei Ohtani in Monday's series opener, the lefty-hitting Brown will remain on the bench with a southpaw (Jose Suarez) on the bump for the Angels. Brown should generally see regular starts versus righties, given that his 93 wRC+ in those matchups is still far better than that of Stephen Piscotty (47 wRC+), his primary competition for reps in right field.