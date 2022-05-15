site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Brown is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He will head to the bench with lefty Patrick Sandoval on the hill for the Angels. Christian Bethancourt will get the start at first base.
