Brown went 2-for-6 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Royals on Monday.

The highly touted rookie displayed some of the same prowess at the plate that's been his calling card during a breakout campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas. Brown is slotted for some playing time in the outfield during Stephen Piscotty's stay on the injured list due to an ongoing ankle issue, and if he proves productive, could stick at the big-league level the rest of the way with rosters expanding this coming Sunday.