Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Brown recorded his steal in the seventh inning, which was his third stolen base in as many attempts in June. He's struggled a bit at the plate this month, going 14-for-65 (.215) in his last 18 contests, though that's right in line with his .212 average for the season. The 29-year-old has added a .690 OPS, nine home runs, 32 RBI, 21 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples through 228 plate appearances. He'll likely continue to see regular time in left and at first base, though he may sit against the occasional left-handed pitcher.