Brown entered Thursday's loss to the Guardians as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game at first base, contributing a two-run double in a pair of at-bats.

Brown's timely two-bagger came during his pinch-hit plate appearance, as he plated Christian Bethancourt and Elvis Andrus to snap a 2-2 tie. The 29-year-old has now reached safely in three of the past four games, but his pair of RBI were his first since May 27.