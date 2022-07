Brown went 1-for-3 with an RBI fielder's choice in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Brown was a late add to the lineup after Christian Bethancourt was traded to the Rays, and the infielder responded by driving in one of the Athletics' three runs on the night. The 29-year-old has now hit safely in three of the last four games, but his last extra-base hit, a double, came June 29.