Brown went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Brown failed to collect a hit in his first at-bat, but reached base in each of his next four plate appearances. He's started four straight contests since being called up on Aug. 26, benefitting from the absence of Ramon Laureano (lower leg) and Stephen Piscotty (ankle). This was his second multi-hit effort, and he's also driven in at least one run in three of his four starts.