Brown went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rangers.
Brown hit the second of back-to-back dingers off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz in the second inning to stake Oakland to a 2-0 lead. It was the 10th homer of the year for Brown, who busted out of a five-game hitless skid. Although the 28-year-old has supplied some punch for the A's, he's slashing just .192/.271/.419 in 192 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Knocks in three runs Saturday•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Back on bench against lefty starter•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Not in lineup against lefty•