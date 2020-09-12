site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Recalled by Athletics
RotoWire Staff
Sep 12, 2020
Brown was recalled by the Athletics on Saturday.
Brown was sent to the Athletics' alternate training site at the end of August, but he'll now return to the majors after Matt Chapman (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He should serve in a depth role during his time on the active roster.
