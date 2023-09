Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.

The swipe was only his third of the season, while the single marked the fourth time in the last five games Brown reached safely. The veteran has enjoyed a productive September overall -- he's carrying a .286 average and .801 OPS across 62 plate appearances this month -- but he uncharacteristically has only one extra-base hit, a double, over his last 10 games.