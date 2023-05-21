Brown (oblique) will rejoin the Athletics on Monday in Seattle after a successful four-game rehab assignment, and a determination will then be made on his activation, the team's official site reports.

Brown played rehab three games with Single-A Stockton and one with Triple-A Las Vegas, going 5-for-13 with a walk and four runs in that span. Brown was also able to log a full nine innings in right field for the Aviators on Saturday and reported no residual effects, seemingly supporting the notion he could be ready to return to the big-league club for the series opener against the Mariners on Monday.