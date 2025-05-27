Brown cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Brown was designated for assignment by the A's on Friday but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 32-year-old had a .212/.328/.308 slash line and 27.9 percent strikeout rate in 61 plate appearances before being removed from the 40-man roster.
