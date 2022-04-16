Brown isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Brown went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in his last two starts, and he'll be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Christian Bethancourt will start at first base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Sits for first time•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Reaches four times, scores twice•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Swats three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Homers in opener•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Could get shot at first base job•
-
Athletics' Seth Brown: Homers twice in last game•