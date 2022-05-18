Brown, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a triple and a run in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday, is 5-for-12 over his current three-game hitting streak.

In a testament to how deep a hole Brown has been stuck in offensively, the productive surge, which also includes a pair of doubles, another RBI, a walk and an additional two runs, has only served to raise his season slash line to .186/.256/.354. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that 11 of Brown's 21 hits have gone for extra bases after 34 of his 60 knocks last season did the same.