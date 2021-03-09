Brown, battling for the fourth outfielder job with Luis Barrera, is hitting .091 (1-for-11) with two RBI, five walks and one run across his first eight Cactus League games.

Meanwhile, Barrera is coming on after a late arrival at camp, hitting .400 over his first four spring appearances. Brown has a modest track record of success at the big-league level, as he slashed an impressive .293/.361/.453 over his first 83 plate appearances in 2019. He also has a couple of spectacular offensive seasons on his minor-league resume, but the absence of opportunity to play any affiliated ball in 2020 may have left Brown with a good bit of rust to shake off at the plate.