Brown is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the hill for the Tigers for Game 1, the lefty-hitting Brown will cede his spot in the lineup to the righty-hitting Christian Bethancourt, who starts behind the plate while Sean Murphy handles designated-hitter duties. Expect Smith to re-enter the starting nine for Game 2, when right-hander Alex Faedo will be on the mound for Detroit.