Brown is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Brown hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez. He'd been in the lineup against two of the previous three southpaws the Athletics faced, but he's still mostly in a platoon role, as he's only started against four out of 17 southpaws overall this year. Christian Bethancourt gets the nod at first base.