Brown is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With a tough southpaw (Jordan Montgomery) on the hill for New York, the lefty-hitting Brown will get a breather after starting each of Oakland's last five games while going 8-for-21 with a home run and three doubles. Brown, who served as Oakland's designated hitter in Sunday's win over the Royals, will cede his spot in the lineup to Chad Pinder in the series opener in New York.