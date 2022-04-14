site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Sits for first time
Brown will hit the bench Thursday against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brown started the first six games of the season, going 5-for-21 with a pair of homers. Sheldon Neuse steps in at first base Thursday.
